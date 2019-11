(@FahadShabbir)

Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority.

He has taken over the charge of his office. He was transferred from Bhakhar where he was working as District Health Officer. His predecessor was transferred on administrative grounds.