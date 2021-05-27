UrduPoint.com
Dr Panjwani Center Resumes DNA Testing

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi has resumed its DNA Testing Service after the Sindh Government released the funds for the laboratory.

The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) announced this on Thursday, said a spokesman of ICCBS in a statement.

The spokesman said that there were only two-day suspensions in the routine testing service due to an extreme shortage of funds due to over 18 months delay in release.

Meanwhile, Director ICCBS Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has expressed gratitude to Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho for her sustained support and confidence on ICCBS for running the state-of-the-art forensic DNA laboratory in Sindh and other government laboratories.

It is pertinent to mention here that this state-of-the-art world-class forensic DNA laboratory, established at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, works as a part of the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, UoK.

