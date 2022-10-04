Dr Shahid launched book "Pothohar: Khita e Dilruba"

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Center of Excellence, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a book launch ceremony for "Pothohar: Khita e Dilruba" penned by renowned scholar and former vice chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The event was presided over by Head, Iqbal Chair of AIOU, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, while the famous poet, Iftikhar Arif, was the chief guest. Renowned journalist and columnist, Rauf Klasra attended as the guest of honor.

Senior Advisor, Center of Excellence, Muhammad Rafique Tahir hosted the event.

The author of the book, Professor Shahid Siddiqui, explained the background of his new book in detail. He said that he has recorded the information and characteristics of the important places of Rawalpindi city, its outskirts, and the Pothohar region in this book.

The other speakers said that this book contains a history of the entire Pothohar region, and this book will provide the new generation with rich information about the history, language, culture, and traditions of Pothohar.

They said that the author has collected his memories about Pothohar and Rawalpindi. "Balraj Sahni and Rawalpindi" has made the book more attractive.

The speakers also shed light on Shahid Siddiqui's personal life in detail.

They said that Shahid Siddiqui has been associated with literature for the last two decades, the glimpse of respect, politeness, humanity, and patriotism is prominent in his writings and conversation.

