Dr Yasmeen chairs meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the process of election for the Provincial Policy board (PPB) under the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act.

According to the official spokesperson, during the meeting which was held at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education, the members of the meeting presented suggestions to the minister for 'Research and Nomination Committee'. Dr Yasmeen said that the members of various boards constituted under the MTI Act would be appointed soon.

She reviewed the statistics of coronavirus patients under treatment in the government hospitals in Punjab.

Health Secretary Brister Nabeel Ahmed Awan apprised the minister about the measures taken for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Dr Yasmeen said that on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were busy in treating coronavirus patients. She saluted the doctors who treated the coronavirus patients instead of rejoicing Eid with their loved ones.

During the meeting, she also reviewed coronavirus treatment facilities in Punjab.

She said that the presence of ventilators in all the hospitals was being ensured.

Health Secretary Brister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Ejaz Gohar, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq and others were present in the meeting.