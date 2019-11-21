Dr Yasmin reviews progress on mother, child hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid presiding over a meeting reviewed progress on mother and child hospital in Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

Vice-Chancellor FJMU Amir Zaman Khan, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt, Project consultant Dr Amir Salman, SE Building Qayyum, Deputy Director Architect Rabia and Assistant Director Architect Azeem attended the meeting.

Deputy Director Architect Rabia and Project Consultant Dr Amir Salman briefed the minister about the progress on mother and child hospital being constructed in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that soon 600-bed state-of-the-art mother and child hospital would be constructed in Ganga Ram Hospital. International standard ICUs will be established for looking after the newborns. Near about 20 delivery rooms and 30 ICU units would be established in the hospital, she added.

She said that facility of private rooms would also be provided in the hospital, adding, that two gynae units and surgical units for newborns would be set up in the hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she was personally monitoring all the construction work of mother & child hospital.