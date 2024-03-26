'Drive against corruption yields remarkable results'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Mines & Minerals Department Secretary Babar Aman Babar affirmed the Punjab government's steadfast commitment to combat corruption in the mining sector.

Through a strategic focus on fairness and transparency, the department has achieved remarkable success, as evidenced by the recent auctions in Sargodha district, said a spokesperson for the department here on Tuesday.

A surge of competitive bidding resulted in record-breaking bids totaling three billion rupees, a significant increase from past contracts valued at 1.6 billion rupees. This unprecedented achievement, marking an 85 percent surge in bid values, underscores the efficacy of the Punjab government's anti-corruption initiatives.

The secretary commended the deputy director of Sargodha and the dedicated auction team for their exemplary efforts. He emphasized the importance of expediting actions on all auctions promptly, issuing directives to the director general of mines to ensure swift execution.

The successful auction in Sargodha district not only reflects the Punjab government's unwavering resolve to eradicate corruption but also signifies a pivotal step towards fostering a fair and transparent environment within the mining sector.