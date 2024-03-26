'Drive Against Corruption Yields Remarkable Results'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Mines & Minerals Department Secretary Babar Aman Babar affirmed the Punjab government's steadfast commitment to combat corruption in the mining sector.
Through a strategic focus on fairness and transparency, the department has achieved remarkable success, as evidenced by the recent auctions in Sargodha district, said a spokesperson for the department here on Tuesday.
A surge of competitive bidding resulted in record-breaking bids totaling three billion rupees, a significant increase from past contracts valued at 1.6 billion rupees. This unprecedented achievement, marking an 85 percent surge in bid values, underscores the efficacy of the Punjab government's anti-corruption initiatives.
The secretary commended the deputy director of Sargodha and the dedicated auction team for their exemplary efforts. He emphasized the importance of expediting actions on all auctions promptly, issuing directives to the director general of mines to ensure swift execution.
The successful auction in Sargodha district not only reflects the Punjab government's unwavering resolve to eradicate corruption but also signifies a pivotal step towards fostering a fair and transparent environment within the mining sector.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor can't summon assembly session for oath taking on reserved seats: AG KP15 seconds ago
-
486 dead, 510 hurt in IIOJK fire incidents in six years18 seconds ago
-
Foreigners among six killed in Besham suicide attack: DIG25 seconds ago
-
Price control magistrates take action to ensure standard commodities supply33 seconds ago
-
Traders losing customers due to encroachments36 seconds ago
-
Police crackdown against kite flying continues40 seconds ago
-
Development projects worth Rs110m re-initiated in Havelian48 seconds ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates cleanliness drive in Quetta11 minutes ago
-
“Suthra Punjab” campaign to be made successful: Commissioner21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan showcase its tourism potential at MATTA, Malaysia tourism fair 202431 minutes ago
-
DC seeks report on encroachments31 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves judgment on appeals against oath to KP reserved seat MPs31 minutes ago