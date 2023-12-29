Open Menu

DRO Matiari, DEC Visits Polling Staff Training Center In New Saeedabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:51 PM

The Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer (DRO) Matiari Lal Dino Mangi along with District Election Commissioner (DEC) Masood Ahmad Qureshi visited the government high school New Saeedabad and reviewed the training process of polling staff appointed for conducting general elections and asked different questions to the staff

DC/DRO Lal Dino Mangi said that every department should fully cooperate with the Election Commission for the general elections, election duty was a constitutional and national obligation and any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.

It was our responsibility to conduct clean and transparent elections, which we had to fulfil at any cost.

He added the training of the staff for conducting the upcoming general election was very imperative so that the election process could be completed smoothly.

DC/ DRO also directed the polling staff to perform their duties honestly on Election Day.

