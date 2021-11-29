Drug dealer arrested with liquor in MUZAFFARGARH

Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug Peddler on Monday and recovered liquor from his possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug Peddler on Monday and recovered liquor from his possession.

According to Police sources, Rohilawala Police raided on a tip-off at Bhadiwaal a few miles away from Muzaffargarh and nabbed a drug dealer named Mulazim Hussain s/o Zulfiqar r/o Bhadiwaal and recovered 185 bottles of liquor from him.

Police registered a case against the accused and sent him to jail.