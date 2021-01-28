Drug peddler arrested; 3350 grams charras recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 3350 grams charras from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Wah Cantt Police, during course of action, arrested drug pusher, Javed Iqbal and recovered 3350 grams charras from his possession.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act against the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated police performance, he said adding, the police officers have alsobeen directed that drugs business must be discouraged.

The CPO ordered the police to take strict action against those involved in illegal activity, he added.