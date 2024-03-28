Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held, 6kg Hash Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force held a drug peddler and seized six kilogram of hashish here on Thursday.

According to official sources, ANF team during the raid arrested a drug pusher Adil and recovered 6 kg of hashish from his possession.The accused was smuggling drugs in different areas.

A case has been registered against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act and investigation has been started.

