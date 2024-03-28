Drug Peddler Held, 6kg Hash Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force held a drug peddler and seized six kilogram of hashish here on Thursday.
According to official sources, ANF team during the raid arrested a drug pusher Adil and recovered 6 kg of hashish from his possession.The accused was smuggling drugs in different areas.
A case has been registered against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act and investigation has been started.
Recent Stories
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
20 candidates to contest Senate polls for 12 seats from Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives Peshawar4 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 20 kg drugs; arrests seven4 minutes ago
-
FIA conducts 11 raids against elements involved in sales of fake medicines14 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed33 minutes ago
-
Detained accused killed in firing in police line hospital34 minutes ago
-
Hearing of drug cases in Drug Court Abbottabad camp held34 minutes ago
-
Man killed after being hit by train44 minutes ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad54 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur presides over crime meeting1 hour ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur inaugurates Mahafiz Squad1 hour ago
-
Ramadan festivities “Maah-e-Isar O Aman” starts at Lok Virsa1 hour ago