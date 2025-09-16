Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years Prison In Wah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:29 PM
A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila has sentenced Adnan, a drug peddler, to nine years of imprisonment on Tuesday
WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila has sentenced Adnan, a drug peddler, to nine years of imprisonment on Tuesday.
The accused was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police earlier this year for possessing 1.80 kilograms of hashish.
The judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both defense and prosecution counsels.
The public prosecutor argued that Adnan was caught red-handed while smuggling contraband and that the evidence clearly linked him to the offense.
He emphasized that Adnan was charged with a serious offense and did not deserve leniency.
Adnan has been sentenced to nine years of imprisonment and fined Rs 80,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months in jail. The convict has been sent to Rawalpindi Central Jail to serve his sentence.
APP/ajq/378
