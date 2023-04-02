Dry weather predicted in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province whereas cloudy weather in southern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 34-36 degrees Centigrade.