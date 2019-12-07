Dua Mangi returns home safely

(@imziishan)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) A 20-year-old female law student Dua Nisar Mangi - who was kidnapped from Karachi's Bukhari Commercial in the DHA early on Sunday - has returned home on Saturday.

The police authorities believed that law student Dua Mangi was kidnapped for ransom.South Zone DIG Sharjeel Kharal, in a statement on Thursday, stated: "It appears to be a case of kidnapping for ransom [�] it has been ascertained through investigation that the student was kidnapped for ransom."According to a Karachi police spokesperson, police were investigating the case from different aspects and more than a dozen persons had been questioned.The police and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee were also probing into the case from the perspective of a past kidnapping case, according to a police statement.Dua's family members had also received suspicious phone calls on the internet from suspected kidnappers, and subsequently informed the police about it.After that information, police widened the scope of investigations into the case, and have been examining previous kidnapping for ransom cases to trace any evidence for the suspects.

Many previous unresolved cases are also being investigated.According to earlier report, the perpetrators took off with Dua in a grey Honda Civic, the model of which was around four years old.Police also investigated the cell phone data of both the victims and geo-fencing of the site will also be carried out.Police obtained eight different CCTV footages of the incident and have obtained statement of a rickshaw driver, who is claimed to have seen the incident.The CCTV footage showed Dua and Haris walking down the street minutes before the incident.

In the other footage, the kidnappers are seen taking the abductee with them.Dua was kidnapped at gunpoint from Karachi's DHA Bukhari Commercial Area and her friend Haris was shot multiple times when both were strolling along the road after Dua had attended one of her friend's birthday party.