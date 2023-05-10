Durrani, Aliyev discuss enhancing business, trade

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Adil Aliyev called on National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and discussed the importance of parliamentary relations in enhancing business and trade opportunities between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Adil Aliyev called on National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and discussed the importance of parliamentary relations in enhancing business and trade opportunities between the two countries.

During a meeting, Aliyev also suggested using deep-sea routes to benefit Azerbaijan's international trade. Durrani praised the Azerbaijani Ambassador and offered e-visas to Azerbaijani traders and businessmen.

The ambassador while extending his gratitude, said Azerbaijan always intended to promote trade relations between nations.

He stressed the need to play a pivotal role as a Parliamentarian to bring both counties' people closer. He also informed that traders and businessmen are keen to invest in Pakistan and he is looking forward to an easy process of business.

He also said that the Azerbaijan people love the people of Pakistan from the core of their hearts as Pakistani people always supported Azerbaijan.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani invited Adil Aliyev to visit scenic beauties in Pakistan which he warmly accepted.