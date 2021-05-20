UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dwindling Bees Population Under Climatic Changes Affecting Agriculture Sector In Country: Fakhar Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Food Security & Climate Change, Syed Fakhar Imam, said that reduction in population of bees under climatic changes was affecting agriculture sector in the country.

Speaking at a webinar titled "Bees Pollination under Climate Change Sceneairo" held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Syed Fakhar Imam informed that Bees' business could be initiated with low investment which results in good profit for farmers because it pays more with little financing.

Farmers get reasonable income from this business if they inject even little investment into it, he observed.

The minister appreciated the varsity for promoting bees business adding that he thanks for holding webinar on this issue.

Addressing on the occasion, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali highlighted the role played by bees for food security.

He stated that the marking the day was aimed at sensitizing farmers to initiate bees business at national and international levels hailing the efforts put in by deptt of Plant Protection to make the webinar a success.

Dr Neil Cobb, USA, Deigo Alameda, Cuba, Dr DP Abrol, India, Dr Khalid Ali Khan, Saudia Arabia and others also spoke on the occasion.

