E-FOAS Implemented At Commissioner Office Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Commissioner Office Rawalpindi has implemented e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) as per the directive of Punjab Government.
The Commissioner Office, in a directive dated August 6, have asked the deputy commissioners of all five districts and heads of provincial departments in the Rawalpindi Division to do their all correspondence, including summaries, notes and letters, through e-FOAS. Any laxity in that regard would be considered as misconduct and wastage of resources, it added.
Referring to the Services and General Administration Department’s (S&GAD) letter for the implementation of the e-FOAS by July 31, 2025; the Commissioner Office, in its August 6 directive, noted,” This office is implementing e-FOAS for summaries, notes and letters (Dispatch only) in (its) all branches from 01.
08.2025”.
It may be noted the S&GAD in its directive dated June 30, 2025 stressed that the initiative was part of the provincial government’s vision for a 'Paperless and Digital Punjab' aimed at promoting transparency, improving efficiency and reducing environmental costs.
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover abdcutee, two arrested within 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
One held for selling unregistered, substandard animal semen5 minutes ago
-
OGRA holds seminar on Pakistan’s lube oil sector5 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series announced5 minutes ago
-
Independence Day sports contests held5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two involved in hawala-hundi5 minutes ago
-
E-FOAS implemented at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi5 minutes ago
-
PERA force, police jointly conduct flag march in Lodhran5 minutes ago
-
Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell received over 50 complaints15 minutes ago
-
No employee left unsupported after Pak PWD dissolution: NA told15 minutes ago
-
FESCO to celebrate 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal15 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inspection team visits Jinnah International Airport15 minutes ago