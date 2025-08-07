Open Menu

E-FOAS Implemented At Commissioner Office Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

e-FOAS implemented at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Commissioner Office Rawalpindi has implemented e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) as per the directive of Punjab Government.

The Commissioner Office, in a directive dated August 6, have asked the deputy commissioners of all five districts and heads of provincial departments in the Rawalpindi Division to do their all correspondence, including summaries, notes and letters, through e-FOAS. Any laxity in that regard would be considered as misconduct and wastage of resources, it added.

Referring to the Services and General Administration Department’s (S&GAD) letter for the implementation of the e-FOAS by July 31, 2025; the Commissioner Office, in its August 6 directive, noted,” This office is implementing e-FOAS for summaries, notes and letters (Dispatch only) in (its) all branches from 01.

08.2025”.

It may be noted the S&GAD in its directive dated June 30, 2025 stressed that the initiative was part of the provincial government’s vision for a 'Paperless and Digital Punjab' aimed at promoting transparency, improving efficiency and reducing environmental costs.

