E-verification Functional Across South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The e-verification system is now functional across south Punjab after the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan Wednesday formally launched an online facility for the verification of educational certificates of students here Wednesday.

Secretary higher education South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch pulled the string to unveil the plaque of the upgraded IT section at BISE DG Khan at a ceremony, making the facility available to students of DG Khan division after its successful launch at Multan and Bahawalpur education boards.

Baloch said, the system would plug chances of fake certificates and would enable students get their certificates verified from the comfort of their homes without personally visiting the board office.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Kareem Bakhsh, additional secretary south Punjab Tariq Mahmood, secretary BISE DG Khan Abdur Rahman Rasheed, controller examinations Mirza Zaheer Asghar, director colleges Muhammad Muzaffar Hussain, section officer south Punjab Muhammad Amir, RCO Habib Ur Rahman Gadi, system analyst Muhammad Bilal Bhutta, technical person Ahmad Ali Qureshi and other officials were present.

Baloch said that the condition of the personal visit of the students to the board office has been abolished after the launch of the e-verification system and students can now get e-verified certificates of Matric and intermediate without any trouble.

