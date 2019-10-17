Earthquake damaged 48 educational institutions in AJK: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The earthquake of 5.6 magnitude that jolted southern parts of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on September 24 has damaged around 48 educational institutions in the areas, according to an official report available with APP.

The tremor completely destroyed as many as 10 schools and two colleges, while 27 schools and nine colleges were partially affected.

In Mirpur and Bhimber about 2,900 houses were fully damaged while 20,100 residential units partially affected by the earthquake, leaving approximately 329,483 people homeless and shelter-less.

The tragedy took lives of about 40 people, caused critical injuries to 160 and minor wounds to 665.

The AJK government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had provided Rs 0.5 million each to legal heirs of the deceased.

About four bridges at Manda, Afzalpur, Banni and Sangh Kikri on Mangla-Jatlan road were damaged in the quake, whereas approximately 14 kilometers in length and main Jatlan road severely were damaged.

The NDMA had so far distributed about 10,531 tents, 11,200 blankets, 2500 Tarpaulins, 260 plastic mats, 5676 ration packs and 60300 liters water among the quake-affected people.