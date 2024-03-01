Earthquake jolted Baluchistan' Harnai, adjacent areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale jolted Harnai and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on

early Friday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 36km away from the Harnai area at a depth of 24 kilometers, a private news channel reported.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Meanwhile, no loss of life or property was reported from any part due to the earthquake.