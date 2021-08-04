Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar adjoining areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday jolted various parts of country including Islamabad, Peshawar and its adjoining areas.

According to reports the tremors of earthquake were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Bunir, Malakand, Kohat Mansehra and its other adjoining areas, Private tv channel reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindukush Region with a depth of 159 kilometers.

The administration said that no loss of life or property had been reported so far.