Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Pakistan’s northern areas

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) Once again an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit the different parts of Pakistan early on Monday Morning, National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad reveals.

According to details, the quack the northern areas of the country and Khyber PakhtunKhwa as tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hazara divison and Attock. Similarly, the jolts were also felt in Swat, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan and other areas of Northern side of the county. However, no damage has been reported but fear took over the people in all affected areas.

In a statement, PMDA said that it was in contact with the district managements of affected areas and collecting information, and shared a message that the centre of the quake was Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan while in-depth of the quake wass 157 km.

The official sources said that on Sunday, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was felt in some areas of Jhelum.

It may also be mentioned here that last week some parts of Khyber PakhtunKhwa and northern areas of the country were hit by an earthquake of 5. 2 magnitude while the last month was witnessed with strong quake in Azad Jammu & Kashmir where roads and buildings collapsed and at least 25 people were dead and many others injured.