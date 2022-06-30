UrduPoint.com

Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant To Open Up Job Opportunities In The Area : Danish Envoy

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 11:35 PM

The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Mrs. Lis Rosenholm on Thursday said that 'Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant' is a state-of-the-art mega project of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) which would provide job opportunities to lots of people, especially women in this area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Mrs. Lis Rosenholm on Thursday said that 'Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant' is a state-of-the-art mega project of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) which would provide job opportunities to lots of people, especially women in this area. She was visiting the construction site of waste water treatment plant in chak 244-RB Chamiana. Project Director Saqib Raza briefed the ambassador about waste water treatment plant project, while Managing Director (MD) WASA Abu Bakar Imran, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind and others were also present on the occasion. The Danish envoy said that Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant would be a flagship project for South Asian countries. She said that this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.

19 billion and help in making industrial effluent useful for irrigation purposes through the use of latest technology. She said that role of women was imperative in the economy for national progress and prosperity.

Danish government would encourage women's participation in Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant project and they would be provided jobs on priority basis. Earlier, the Danish envoy attended a meeting in which Managing Director WASA thanked Danish government for this mega project estimated to cost Rs 19 billion and said that through this treatment plant the sewage water would be made useful for the crops.

" This plant would provide ample water to the farmers for their crops in addition to protecting the citizens from environmental pollution", he added. Danish Senior Consul Maria Anah , Head of Trade Council Aslam Pervez, Dania Basit Trade Associate, Deputy Managing Director Wasa Adnan Nisar Khan, Waste Water Treatment Plant Project Director Saqib Raza, Director I&C Dr Umar Iftikhar Khan, Deputy Director I&C Usman Latif, Mega Project consultant and PMU officers and others were present in the meeting.

