- Home
- Pakistan
- Ecological degradation, illegal private mini dams threatening Namal Lake, agriculture and livelihood
Ecological Degradation, Illegal Private Mini Dams Threatening Namal Lake, Agriculture And Livelihood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The scenic Namal Lake in Mianwali is gradually facing an extinction owing to ecological degradation and construction of allegedly illegal mini dams by farmers in its catchment areas.
Built by the British in 1913, Namal Dam had led to formation of Namal Lake, a 30-minutes drive from Mianwali. It was a source of drinking water, irrigation of down stream areas of Mianwali, potable water to its surrounding villages like, Namal, Dhurnaka, Rikhi, Karli, Ban Hafiz Jee, Musakhel and their agriculture, besides a natural habitat for local and migrating birds.
Nestled in an idyllic setting Namal’s lake initial surface area of 5.5 sq km has now shrunk to 2.2 sq km, due to decades- long ecological degradation and decreasing inflow of fresh water from the catchment areas of Soon Sakesar and Salt Range. A team of Punjab Protection Agency (EPA) has already visited the area last week and noted that construction
of dams upstream and siltation were two of the main reasons leading to the degradation of
Namal Lake.
Over decades the flow of water from its main Nullahs feeding the Namal Lake like
"Tarapi" "Golar" and “Raghera” has receded due to mini dams and decreasing rainfall in the area owing to changing weather patterns.
“Rapid rise in temperature is endangering Namal Lake life and can wipe it out entirely, if necessary restoration measures are not taken" said Namal Lake Restoration and Management Plan 2022-2027. It proposed silt removal, construction of energy dissipating structures, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, pollution control and establishment of monitoring mechanism.
Alarmed by the depleting water and fast drying up of the lake, an overseas Pakistani Saghir Ahmed, hailing from Namal along with the affected people of Mianwali, notables, community and political activists of the surrounding villages formally launched “Save Namal Lake” campaign to draw attention of the concerned authorities. Save Namal Lake campaign has urged the Punjab Government to implement the plan for restoration of the lake and help stave off the looming threat to agriculture and livelihood of people of the district in Namal Valley.
They have also appealed their elected representatives to help get the requisite funds for
restoration of the lake and appealed the international environmental agencies to help
restore ecological environs of the lake.
Residents of Mianwali and Namal Valley applauded the immediate intervention of the
Coordinator to the Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif, Rana Ihsan Afzal who in a letter last
month, had instructed the concerned departments including Punjab Environment Protection Agency to take necessary action in this regard.
Billing it as an “alarming environmental crisis unfolding at Namal Lake, Mianwali,” Rana
Afzal Ihsan in his letter pointed that “the lake—a vital wetland ecosystem and a Ramsar
Convention candidate—faces existential threats due to unregulated water extraction, encroachments, biodiversity loss, and lack of coordinated conservation efforts.”
A delegation of notables actively engaged in Save Namal Lake campaign has also met
Deputy Commissioner Mianwali who has assured them of pursuing the matter.
Namal Lake used to be source of bread and butter for many families of the local
boatsmen and fishermen. It has the potential of becoming a thriving tourist resort generating job opportunities for the locals and can turn into Namal stay point at scenic hills for the motorists driving from Karachi to Islamabad and to Northern Areas.
It is already a declared “game reserve” by Punjab Wildlife Department which is also responsible for checking illegal hunting of wildlife here while Punjab Tourism Department is responsible for enhancing tourism opportunities.
The Save Namal Lake campaign has made a fervent appeal to departments concerned to help revive the lake by taking necessary steps to protect its natural beauty as a scenic picnic spot.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held
Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz
CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol
CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ecological degradation, illegal private mini dams threatening Namal Lake, agriculture and livelihood3 minutes ago
-
Awam Express accident: Railways Minister convenes emergency meeting23 minutes ago
-
Railway minister orders urgent inquiry, top medical care after Awam Express derailment1 hour ago
-
One dead, 32 injured as train derails near Lodhran2 hours ago
-
Awam Express derails near Lodhran, 1 dead, several Injured2 hours ago
-
APHC sounds alarm on voices behind bars, Kashmiri prisoners’ plight2 hours ago
-
New Zealand PM attends Pakistan's Independence Day celebration12 hours ago
-
FGRF launches tree plantation drive at NPC12 hours ago
-
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton12 hours ago
-
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme13 hours ago
-
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held13 hours ago
-
Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz13 hours ago