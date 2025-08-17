Awam Express Accident: Railways Minister Convenes Emergency Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Following the Awam Express derailment near Lodhran, Federal Minister for Railways
Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has convened an emergency meeting at the Railways
Headquarters here on Sunday.
Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the Minister had cancelled his scheduled
visit to Karachi and now he would visit to the site of train derailment in Lodhran
on Monday.
In a statement, Hanif Abbas said: “We cannot allow anyone, under any circumstances,
to play with human lives, and vowed strict accountability of those responsible for
the accident.
He added that those found responsible for the accident would not only face disciplinary
action or transfers but also “strictest possible action.”
Reforms in Pakistan Railways had already been initiated and that their positive results
would soon reach the public, he added.
