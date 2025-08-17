Awam Express accident: Railways Minister convenes emergency meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Following the Awam Express derailment near Lodhran, Federal Minister for Railways

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has convened an emergency meeting at the Railways

Headquarters here on Sunday.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the Minister had cancelled his scheduled

visit to Karachi and now he would visit to the site of train derailment in Lodhran

on Monday.

In a statement, Hanif Abbas said: “We cannot allow anyone, under any circumstances,

to play with human lives, and vowed strict accountability of those responsible for

the accident.

He added that those found responsible for the accident would not only face disciplinary

action or transfers but also “strictest possible action.”

Reforms in Pakistan Railways had already been initiated and that their positive results

would soon reach the public, he added.