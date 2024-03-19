Open Menu

ECP Endorses PTI-P's Intra-party Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:52 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially recognized the intra-party elections conducted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P)

These elections were held to fill vacant positions following the departure of Pervaiz Khattak from the party's chairmanship.

According to the ECP's notification, Mehmood Khan has been elected as the Chairman for PTI Parliamentarians, while Malik Afzal Deen has been appointed as Vice Chairman.

The validation of the intra-party election results by the Commission highlights the credibility of PTI's electoral process. The newly elected leadership, comprising Mehmood Khan and Malik Afzal Deen, is expected to lead the party's parliamentary affairs.

