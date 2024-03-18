ECP Orders Acceptance Of Qaisera Elahi’s Nomination Papers For PP-32
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday instructed the Returning Officer (RO) of Gujrat, to immediately accept the nomination papers of four candidates, including Qaisera Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Pervaz Elahi.
The candidates filed complaints stating that the Returning Officer was not present when they attempted to submit their nomination papers.
The Election Commission responded to complaints from Parvez Elahi's wife and four other candidates by issuing written instructions to the relevant Returning Officer of Constituency PP-32, who they reported had not received their nomination papers.
The seat became vacant after Chaudhry Salik Hussain retained his MNA seat. The by-elections would be held on April 21.
