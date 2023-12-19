ECP orders caretaker federal govt to remove Ahad Cheema from cabinet

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Fawad Hassan Fawad, who is considered close to Sharifs, is still part of the caretaker cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ordered to remove Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema.

The petition against Cheema and Fawad Hasan Fawad, filed by Advocate Syed Aziz Uddin Kaka Khel on September 29, prompted the ECP's decision.

The decision aims to ensure the conduct of free and fair polls.

Cheema has been removed in accordance with constitutional provisions after the ECP to hire or fire interim government cabinet members to safeguard the electoral process.

The ECP, in August, had similarly removed several members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet for their active involvement in politics.

The hearing regarding Fawad is scheduled for December 21.

Kaka Khel's petition argued that failure to replace or remove these individuals from key posts would undermine the principles of the constitution and election laws, highlighting their close ties with former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

The ECP, in its order, affirmed the correctness of the petition seeking Cheema's removal, expressing concerns that his presence in office could exert undue influence on the upcoming general elections. Noting Cheema's association with the previous government, the commission instructed the Cabinet Division to issue a notification for his removal.

Despite recent confusion surrounding the elections, the Supreme Court has unequivocally ruled out any delays, and the polling program has been officially released.