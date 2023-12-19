Open Menu

ECP Orders Removal Of Ahad Cheema As PM's Adviser

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 11:45 PM

ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday directed the removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from office to ensure holding of free and fair polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday directed the removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from office to ensure holding of free and fair polls.

The ECP, after hearing a petition filed by Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel, issued the directives for the removal of allegedly 'biased' members from the Federal Cabinet.

"This move aims to guarantee free, fair, and transparent elections, scheduled for February 8," the Commission noted.

Following a comprehensive hearing, the ECP determined that Ahad Cheema, who served in the preceding Federal Cabinet, must be promptly relieved of his current position.

The Commission, however, deferred its hearing regarding Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad, also named in the petition, till December 21.

The ECP, in its order, stated that the petition calling for Cheema's removal was valid. "If he continues in his position, the adviser might have an impact on the upcoming general elections," it noted and directed the Cabinet Division to issue a notification for Cheema's removal.

“If these individuals are not removed or replaced from vital positions, it will compromise and misuse the fundamental principles of the Constitution and election laws, as highlighted in Kaka Khel's petition due to their close associations with former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif," the ECP observed.

Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kaka Khel filed the petition against the two caretaker Federal Cabinet members on September 29.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Kaka February September December Muslim From Cabinet Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

9 minutes ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

8 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

9 minutes ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

9 minutes ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

16 minutes ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

16 minutes ago
National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

16 minutes ago
 Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

16 minutes ago
 Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

20 minutes ago
 Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against s ..

Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against surrogate companies

20 minutes ago
 EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispu ..

EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispute

20 minutes ago
 'Too dangerous inside': China quake victims set in ..

'Too dangerous inside': China quake victims set in for freezing night

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan