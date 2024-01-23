Open Menu

ECP Replaces RO For Unauthorised Symbol Change

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 11:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has replaced the Returning Officer/Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) in NA-44, Dera Ismail Khan for exceeding authority and making inappropriate changes to election symbol (of his favourite candidate).

According to an official statement, after reports of unjust favoritism and the misuse of authority by the mentioned Returning Officer in NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, it was confirmed that the electoral symbol of a candidate had been allegedly changed without proper authorization.

Without delay, the ECP replaced the aforementioned Returning Officer, appointing Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) of Dera Ismail Khan, as the new Returning Officer.

Furthermore, the Commission directed the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promptly suspend the NA-44 Returning Officer/Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and report the matter to the Establishment Division.

Moreover, the Commission constituted a three-member inquiry committee, headed by the Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to conduct a thorough investigation into the RO's actions and submit its report within six-days.

