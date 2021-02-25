UrduPoint.com
ECP Sets Up Centers In Karak For Vote Registration, Correction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The District Election Commission Karak has set up nine centers in the district to facilitate people in fresh registration of votes, transfer of votes and correction in Names and addresses for upcoming local bodies' elections.

According to a press release issued by the district election commission people may visit any of these centers for submitting form no 21 which is meant for vote registration and transfer, form-22 for deletion of votes and form no 23 for correction in particulars in order to ensure maximum participation by voters in the forthcoming local bodies election.

The people may also get information through sms by sending NIC number on 8300 and in case of any error they should pay a visit to a nearby center to get relevant form for rectifying the problem regarding vote.

It says that the candidate contesting elections should be a voter of its own village council. After the announcement of election date no amendment could be done, it added. The information about receipt of form could be obtained from the election commission website Ecp.gov.pk or contact district election commissioner Karak on 0927-210638.

