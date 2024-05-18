ECP Sets Up Monitoring Center For NA-148 Bye-elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) to register and address public complaints during the upcoming NA-148 bye-elections in Multan, scheduled for Sunday.
The ECP spokesperson announced that the public can contact this center to file any election-related complaints.
The center has deployed trained staff to address grievances promptly and ensure timely resolutions,said the spokesperson.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established control centers at four levels to register and promptly address public complaints.
These control rooms are located at the provincial, divisional, and district levels, as well as at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad.
The spokesperson urged individuals to file their concerns about the bye-elections with EMAC via email at [email protected], highlighting the availability of a 24/7 helpline at 111-327-000 for their convenience.
The control center, which is equipped to monitor both social media and electronic media, will stay operational until the results are finalized. Additionally, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.
Recent Stories
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor calls for steps to provide assistance to Pakistani students in Bishkek5 minutes ago
-
Hajj flight operation from Sialkot to start on Sunday5 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist recommend daily apple consumption for optimal well being5 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to complete construction work of Capital Nursing College shortly5 minutes ago
-
Nursing Board changes four nursing colleges exam centers due to security concern5 minutes ago
-
Sincere efforts under way for restoration of Sandal train: MPA5 minutes ago
-
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation19 minutes ago
-
LG&CD Deptt holds awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme25 minutes ago
-
ANP express concern over safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek35 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels program launched in Muzafargarh35 minutes ago
-
Bilawal for all possible assistance for Pakistani students in Bishkek45 minutes ago
-
MOFA Crises Unit activated to assist Pakistani nationals in Kyrgyz55 minutes ago