UrduPoint.com

ECP Suspends Electoral Process In Three NA Seats Of Federal Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2023 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday has announced the suspension of the electoral process on three national assembly seats of the Federal capital, in compliance with the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The decision has been taken after the IHC directed the ECP to halt the election process in these Constituencies till further orders.

The constituencies affected by this suspension include NA-52 Islamabad-I, NA-53 Islamabad-II and NA-54 Islamabad-III.

Meanwhile, the ECP has also halted the electoral process in NA-265 Quetta-II and seats reserved for women in compliance with the directives of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Similarly, the ECP has also halted the electoral process on nine National Assembly seats of Karachi on directives of Sindh High Court (SHC).

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has prohibited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from conducting by-polls on National Assembly seats in Karachi,The by-elections were intended to be held in the constituencies of NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

