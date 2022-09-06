UrduPoint.com

ECP Takes Notice Of DG PDA Violation Of Polls' Code Of Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ECP takes notice of DG PDA violation of polls' code of conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :District Monitoring Officer (DMO) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-31 Peshawar-V, Shahabuddin has issued notice to the Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) over violation of the code of conduct, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The notice is issued after media and social media reports of the monitoring team that state resources, including heavy machinery of the PDA have been extensively used for affixing flags and making necessary arrangements for scheduled Jalsa (public meeting) of contesting candidate from PTI i Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi.

This is sheer violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The relevant Para of the code of conduct is also reproduced, which restrains the executive authorities in both at federation and in the provinces and elected representatives of a local government for the use of state resources in any constituency where election is being held for unfair advantage of a particular candidate or political party and exercising undue influence affecting the interest of a candidate of party for participating in any election.

Keeping in view the situation, the DMO has summoned the DG PDA to appear before the undersigned in person on September 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M in the office in Malak Plaza, Kohat Road, Peshawar to clarify his position.

In case of failure to appear on the aforementioned date and time may cause ex-Party legal action against him and under the relevant provisions of law and the matter will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for further necessary action.

