ECP to adopt constitutional way for holding elections in KPK, Punjab: Jadoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Advocate General of Islamabad Jehangir Jadoon on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would adopt constitutional procedure for holding elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab.

Talking to a news channel program, he said the ECP is bound to follow Article 224 sub-clause (2), of the Constitution, for organizing elections in 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

The election should be held in 90 days after dissolving assemblies, he added. The ECP had written a letter to caretaker chief ministers of two provinces for getting tentative dates for elections, he informed.

He hoped that after conducting transparent elections, all the political parties would work for the progress of Pakistan. He said that all politicians should develop a consensus for holding free and fair elections. He said dialogue is the best option to achieve progress in that regard.