UrduPoint.com

ECP To Adopt Constitutional Way For Holding Elections In KPK, Punjab: Jadoon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ECP to adopt constitutional way for holding elections in KPK, Punjab: Jadoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Advocate General of Islamabad Jehangir Jadoon on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would adopt constitutional procedure for holding elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab.

Talking to a news channel program, he said the ECP is bound to follow Article 224 sub-clause (2), of the Constitution, for organizing elections in 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

The election should be held in 90 days after dissolving assemblies, he added. The ECP had written a letter to caretaker chief ministers of two provinces for getting tentative dates for elections, he informed.

He hoped that after conducting transparent elections, all the political parties would work for the progress of Pakistan. He said that all politicians should develop a consensus for holding free and fair elections. He said dialogue is the best option to achieve progress in that regard.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress All Best

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

3 minutes ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

20 minutes ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

21 minutes ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caret ..

Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caretaker provincial ministers

21 minutes ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French Fo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.