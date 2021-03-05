UrduPoint.com
ECP To Continue Fulfilling Constitutional Responsibilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ECP to continue fulfilling constitutional responsibilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that the commission will continue fulfilling its responsibilities in an appropriate manner for supremacy of the constitution.

According to a press release issued by ECP on its meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, the ECP made it clear that if anyone has an objection to orders and directions of the commission, then there is a constitutional way for this.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the smooth holding of Senate elections as per constitution and law and expressed sorrow over expressions that were reached through media on the matter.

The commission clarified that the ECP is a constitutional independent body that makes decisions in accordance with the constitution and law.

"We cannot ignore law and constitution or making any amendment." "There is a constitutional way in case of any objection on orders and directions of ECP. The commission heard the viewpoint of every delegation who wanted to meet and reviewed their suggestions in detail." The press release added "The commission fulfills its responsibilities as per the constitution and makes decisions independently for promotion of democracy in public. Use of secret ballot paper was a constitutional requirement."It said that the main responsibility of ECP is not to making legislation but to protect it. ECP is always ready to listen to any suggestion.

