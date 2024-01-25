Open Menu

ECP Urges Public To Avoid Responding Fake Calls, WhatsApp

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday urged the general public to be vigilant about fake WhatsApp calls and verify such calls by contacting the staff officer of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) via the landline phone

Highlighting a continuous influx of fake WhatsApp calls impersonating the Chief Election Commissioner, the ECP spokesperson emphasized thorough verification of any calls or messages from Election Commission members or senior officers.

Similarly, the spokesperson said that after ensuring proper verification of any telephone call or message received from any members of the Election Commission or senior officer of the ECP, they could contact on landline phone number of the ECP.

The staff including DROs and ROs, serving in the Election Commission, should avoid acting hastily upon receiving any call or message until it has been thoroughly checked or verified, the spokesperson added.

He said that the officers and staff of the Election Commission have been directed to confirm any such WhatsApp calls by reaching out to the staff officer of the Chief Election Commissioner through landline phone.

