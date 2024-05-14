Education is key to break the shackles of poverty: ED VoV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Hyacinth Peter, Executive Director Executive Director of the Voice of Voiceless, a non-governmental organization Tuesday said that the effort are being made to support the kids of poor families, who lacked resources to continue their education.

Talking to media persons while distributing educational materials and tools among children of kiln workers near Ibn-e-Sina hospital NLC Bypass in Multan. Mr. Hyacinth Peter claimed that a large number of labourers were working at kilns. The country's brick kilns, in particular, have a significant problem of bonded labour, with around 4.5 million people and another one million children used to work at kilns.

Despite the law prohibiting child labor at brick kilns, many children are still involved in child-bonded labor.

The Voice of Voiceless organization is working to raise awareness about this issue and support the kids in acquisition of education and other civic facilities, Hyacinth remarked.

"We are committed to supporting the education and empowerment of children of bonded laborers," said Mr. Hyacinth Peter. "We believe that education is the key to breaking the shackles of poverty and exploitation."

The organization provided school bags, books, notebooks, and stationery to the children, as well as a tool kit to students after completion of electrical engineering short course diploma. On this occasion, the brick kiln laborers expressed their gratitude for the support and also appealed Punjab Government to establish school for their children in the locality.