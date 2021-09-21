Education Minister to hold open Katchery on Sept 28

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, an open katchery will be held on September 28 (Thursday) in the premises of District Commissioner Office Sukkur at 10

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, an open katchery will be held on September 28 (Thursday) in the premises of District Commissioner Office Sukkur at 10. am.

The Provincial Minister for education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah will hold the open katchery, an official told APP.

People are advised to present their written applications/requests before the Minister for at the poen katchery.