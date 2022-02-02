UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry Urges HEC To Ensure Valid Quorum For Selection Of New ED HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Education Ministry urges HEC to ensure valid quorum for selection of new ED HEC

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday said that Higher Education Commission (HEC) selection board consists of seven members and for a legally valid quorum at least four members attendance is a must

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Wednesday said that Higher Education Commission (HEC) selection board consists of seven members and for a legally valid quorum at least four members attendance is a must.

According to office of the Spokesperson Federal Education Ministry, the chairperson has nominated two members himself which he cannot do in the presence of already approved nominations of 'the commission.

The chairperson HEC has no inherent powers under the HEC law, his all powers are delegated to him by the Commission.

Therefore his nominations are not lawful. Chairperson reliance upon past practices is a flimsy argument.

The Ministry has already challenged the Islamabad high court decision in the Supreme Court. It is very unfortunate that Chairperson after restoration has started misusing his authority by initiating revengeful actions against HEC employees instead of addressing critical policy and governance issues of HEC.

The Ministry is taking all legal measures to stop HEC plunging into chaos and whimsical decision making by chairperson.

Related Topics

Islamabad Supreme Court Education HEC All Court

Recent Stories

Mickelson says 'everyone in top 100' approached to ..

Mickelson says 'everyone in top 100' approached to play in Saudi league

23 seconds ago
 Key Witness in Trump Impeachment Over Ukraine Call ..

Key Witness in Trump Impeachment Over Ukraine Call Sues Trump Jr, Giuliani - Rep ..

24 seconds ago
 Regional situation, strategic partnership on top o ..

Regional situation, strategic partnership on top of PM's agenda: Ambassador Haqu ..

25 seconds ago
 JUI-N delegation calls on CM Balochistan

JUI-N delegation calls on CM Balochistan

28 seconds ago
 US to Send Additional 1,700 Troops to Poland - Mor ..

US to Send Additional 1,700 Troops to Poland - Morawiecki

51 minutes ago
 France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ea ..

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>