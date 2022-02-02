Education Ministry urges HEC to ensure valid quorum for selection of new ED HEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Wednesday said that Higher Education Commission (HEC) selection board consists of seven members and for a legally valid quorum at least four members attendance is a must.

According to office of the Spokesperson Federal Education Ministry, the chairperson has nominated two members himself which he cannot do in the presence of already approved nominations of 'the commission.

The chairperson HEC has no inherent powers under the HEC law, his all powers are delegated to him by the Commission.

Therefore his nominations are not lawful. Chairperson reliance upon past practices is a flimsy argument.

The Ministry has already challenged the Islamabad high court decision in the Supreme Court. It is very unfortunate that Chairperson after restoration has started misusing his authority by initiating revengeful actions against HEC employees instead of addressing critical policy and governance issues of HEC.

The Ministry is taking all legal measures to stop HEC plunging into chaos and whimsical decision making by chairperson.