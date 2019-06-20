Education vital for progress, prosperity: VC IBA Sukkur

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sukkur Institute of Business Administration University, Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui has said that promotion of education can rid the country of problems like poverty, unemployment and extremism while development of education can remove ignorance from the society

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sukkur Institute of business Administration University, Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui has said that promotion of education can rid the country of problems like poverty, unemployment and extremism while development of education can remove ignorance from the society.

Talking to a delegation here on Thursday, he said that education is the only way to achieve the goal of national progress and prosperity.

He said that education was the right of every citizen and the poor have as much right over education as the rich.

He said that concrete measures are required for providing equal opportunities of education to the children of poor and rich alike.

The Vice Chancellor said that the goal of progress can be realised by equipping young generation with modern knowledge.

He said that promotion of education can also help in setting up a civilised and peaceful society. He said it is a fact that only those nations have progressed which gave top priority to promotion of education.

Professor Siddiqui said that Pakistan can also join the ranks of developed nations by spending maximum resources on education sector.

He said that the challenges of modern age can be met by promoting education. He said that provision of modern academic facilities in Sukkur IBA is of paramount importance as the destiny of the region can be changed only by providing the best educational facilities to the youth.