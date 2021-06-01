Educational activities continue in 26 districts of KP under SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The educational activities have been resumed in private and government schools in 26 districts of the province following Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to a notification issued by KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department, educational institutions would open in staggered fashion under strict standard operating procedures.

The districts where the academic institutions including universities, colleges and schools would start functioning included Battagram, Buner, Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Khyber, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Karak, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Malakand, Orakzai, Swat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank and Torghar.

NCOC has notified that educational institutions would be opened only in those districts where Covid positivity rate is below five per cent while in districts where positivity rate is higher than five percent, educational institutions would remain closed.

A meeting of NCOC chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has also announced mandatory vaccination of educational staff against corona aiming continuation of educational process.

The compulsory vaccination of education staff would be completed by June 10 and exams for grades 10 and 12 would be conducted from June 23 to July 29.

The forum decided that provinces would be allowed to open staggered classes for grades 10 and 12 from May 31 for exam preparations subject to strict implementation of standard operating procedures.

Hand washing facilities, proper social distancing, sitting arrangements, proper ventilation of classes, sanitation and orientation of students has also been directed strictly.

All the necessary arrangements and preparations have been made to ensure safety of students and continue education process that was disrupted by corona pandemic, said Naveed Akhatr, Principal Government High School Usama Tahir while talking to APP.

He said staff of the school has also been directed to fully comply with the guidelines and policy announced by government.

He informed that temperature of students would be checked immediately after entering schools and afterwards they would be given orientation about corona precautionary measures including frequent hand washing and maintaining safe distancing.

He informed that hand washing points have already been established in schools and billboards have also been displayed. He said special sitting arrangements have also been made to maintain safe distancing among students in the classes.