Educational Institutions Closed, Exams Cancelled
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 08:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the closure of all higher educational institutions in Rawalpindi and across the province.
The Punjab Higher education Department has issued a notification confirming that both public and private colleges and universities will remain closed for the day.
All examinations scheduled for May 7 under the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), as well as universities and colleges in Punjab, have also been postponed. A new schedule will be announced later.
However, exams conducted by international examination bodies will proceed as scheduled.
The decision has been taken amid Indian attacks on the civilian population at Tuesday-Wednesday midnight, as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing security situation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Educational institutions closed, exams cancelled2 minutes ago
-
Dar, Turkish envoy hold "in-depth" discussion on regional security concerns42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan informs UNSC about Indian aggression2 hours ago
-
Turkiye's FM calls DPM Dar, expresses solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggressi ..2 hours ago
-
IG Rizvi orders high alert, security tightened in Capital2 hours ago
-
Mustafa Kamal condemns Indian missile strike on civilian areas3 hours ago
-
High alert issued in federal capital hospitals in the wake of Indian attack3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz summons NSC meeting today: Tarar3 hours ago
-
PAF shots down 5 Indian fighter jets: Defence minister3 hours ago
-
India’s midnight ‘unprovoked attack’ on Pakistan targeted civilians: Atta Tarar3 hours ago
-
Eight Pakistani civilians killed, 35 injured in India’s missiles strikes: DG ISPR3 hours ago
-
India’s aggression to be thwarted with full force: President4 hours ago