Educational Institutions Closed, Exams Cancelled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 08:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the closure of all higher educational institutions in Rawalpindi and across the province.

The Punjab Higher education Department has issued a notification confirming that both public and private colleges and universities will remain closed for the day.

All examinations scheduled for May 7 under the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), as well as universities and colleges in Punjab, have also been postponed. A new schedule will be announced later.

However, exams conducted by international examination bodies will proceed as scheduled.

The decision has been taken amid Indian attacks on the civilian population at Tuesday-Wednesday midnight, as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing security situation.

