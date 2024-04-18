Efforts Initiated To Improve Health Facilities In Punjab District Jail
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, initiatives have been launched to enhance healthcare services for prisoners at the district jail here in Khanewal on Thursday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, initiatives have been launched to enhance healthcare services for prisoners at the district jail here in Khanewal on Thursday.
According to details, a District Jail Health Council meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Wasim Hamid Sandhu, convened to strategize and implement measures for upgrading medical facilities at the jail hospital.
In attendance were Jail Superintendent Javaid Iqbal Khichi, CEO Health Majid Bhatti, D.S.P. Headquarters, and other officials.
Deputy Commissioner instructed health department experts to conduct regular visits to the jail hospital.
Immediate actions were urged for the diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis, dental, and ocular ailments.
Furthermore, plans were outlined for the enhancement of the jail hospital's infrastructure and services to ensure adherence to health safety protocols, thus safeguarding prisoners from diseases.
A security mock exercise was also conducted at the district jail, with participation from Punjab Police, Jail Security, Rescue 1122, and C.T.D.
DC Sandhu personally assessed the mock exercise, commending the practical and professional abilities of the officers involved.
Immediate actions were taken to address any identified gaps in security measures.
District Jail Superintendent Javaid Iqbal Khichi and relevant department officials were also present to oversee the proceedings.
