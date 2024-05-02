Senior British Official Meets Bradford Pakistanis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) As part of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)’s efforts to connect with diaspora communities, the officials on Thursday visited Bradford to meet with British-Pakistanis.
They were led by Head of Pakistan Department, Richard Lindsay, who used the visit to connect with some of the 140,000 people of Pakistani heritage in the city.
The FCDO delegation met with various organisations, including Women Zone, Empowering Minds and QED Foundation.
They also met with some of the women from the BBC’s Bradford Aunties documentary which addresses the loss of skills, culture, and language across the generational gap, said a press release issued here.
Head of Pakistan Richard Lindsay said:
“Those of Pakistani heritage in Bradford make a significant contribution to both the UK and Pakistan, including through Zakat, leadership and cultural contributions.
It has been a productive day, celebrating the best of the UK-Pakistan relationship, while also being able to have frank, constructive conversations on some of the challenges ahead.”
Discussions centred around human rights, security, and the need for immediate economic reform.
The visit took place following the launch of the first UK-Pakistan Advisory Council, which Lindsay chaired, on 29th April.
The advisory council brings together representatives of the British-Pakistani from across the UK, with expertise across a range of sectors from education and business to women’s empowerment and climate change, to offer advice on how the UK can advance its partnership with Pakistan.
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad Police arrest five suspects, seize large quantity of drugs9 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah emphasises political dialogue for national stability9 minutes ago
-
Reforms in FBR govt's top priority for economic revival: Law Minister9 minutes ago
-
Neelum Jhelum Power Plant shutdown for physical inspection of head race tunnel10 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC calls for guiding youth towards national development19 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan tackles 729 emergencies in April19 minutes ago
-
6.5m cotton bales target to be achieved this year, says Punjab Agriculture minister19 minutes ago
-
HED seeks repatriation of Chairman BISEP19 minutes ago
-
600 MW solar power project to be set up in Muzaffargarh to enhance share of clean energy29 minutes ago
-
Positive results of PM Saudi Arabia visit to accrue within few months : Tarar29 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.6 kg narcotics39 minutes ago
-
DC for improvement of cleanliness at workers welfare school39 minutes ago