Sanaullah emphasises political dialogue for national stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that political dialogue was pivotal to address the country's challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that national politics needed stability and tranquillity.

He affirmed the government's commitment to contributing towards achieving this goal.

When questioned about engaging with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and addressing his concerns, he said that efforts would be made to facilitate constructive dialogue.

He emphasized the government's intention to resolve issues amicably, ensuring that no actions would exacerbate tensions or worsen the situation.