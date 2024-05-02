HED seeks repatriation of Chairman BISEP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Higher education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has written a letter to the Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education to repatriate Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (E&SE), Peshawar (BISEP) Prof Nasrullah Khan.

The letter issued here said that the deputation period chairman BISEP has expired on April 04, 2024, but he has yet to report back to his parent department, adding that he was therefore absent from his duties since that date and needed to immediately report back.

HED requested the secretary E&SE to relieve Prof Nasrullah Khan from his position as chairman BISE.