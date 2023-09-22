Open Menu

'Efforts Must Be Made To Encourage Local Production Of Medium Level Electro Medical Equipment'

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 11:12 PM

LAHORE,(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electro Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PEMDA) must make efforts to save foreign exchange of the country by encouraging local production of the medium level Electro Medical Equipment.
It was said jointly by PEMDA Patron in Chief Qasim Ali, Chairman Babar Kayani, Senior Vice Chairman Mian Tahir Rashid, Vice Chairmen Shaukat Ali and M.

Naeem Ahmad while addressing the oath taking ceremony of their offices at a local hotel on Friday. Founder of the Association Abrar Sheikh attended the ceremony as chief guest.
Abrar Sheikh said that development of the healthcare technology in the world expanded the trade of electro medical equipment both in national and international markets.
But, despite being a huge source of revenue for the government, the sector has not been recognized as an industry in Pakistan, which became cause of PEMDA’s formation, he said.
PEMDA Chairman Babar Kayani assured to raise strong voice in the policy making corridor to resolve problems and challenges faced by the Electro Medical sector.


He also assured to pave way for local production of the equipment that could be manufactured locally with a little efforts by the private sector.
PEMDA Senior Vice Chairman Tahir Rashid gave a brief overview of the electro medical sector as a growing business.

He told that Pakistan has become hub of electro-medical equipment’s imports. As per an international journal, USA was expecting to export US$ 500 million equipment to Pakistan by next year, he informed, adding that a number of the European countries have also compiled a long list of electro-medical equipment to be sold in Pakistan.
He hoped that PEMDA with the support of government of Pakistan would succeed to reduce this list by initiating local production initially of small and medium level equipment.
Vice Chairmen Shaukat Ali and M.

Naeem Ahmad appreciated the endeavors of Ibrar Sheikh for uniting the stakeholders of Electro Medical Equipment sector on the single platform by creating PEMDA.
Later, the office bearers and executive committee members took oath of their offices.

