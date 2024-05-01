Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Ensure Availability Of Wheat At Reasonable Prices: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Efforts underway to ensure availability of wheat at reasonable prices: Minister

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Wednesday said that all out efforts were being made to ensure the availability of wheat for the people at the lowest and reasonable price.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Dera Ismail Khan wherein he also visited a Food department’s godown of National Logistic Sell situated on Daraban road.

He said the timely and better planning of the provincial government for wheat procurement would benefit the government treasury as well as farmers.

“Our farmers are hard working and their rights will be safeguarded,” he assured and added that provision of all facilities to the farmers would be ensured.

The province produces 150,000 metric tons of wheat against its requirement of 5,000,000 metric tons, he mentioned. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to purchase 600,000 metric tons out of which around 300,000 metric tons would be purchased directly from local growers at a rate of wheat at 3,900 rupees per 40 kilograms.

The purchase of local wheat was being preferred rather imported or from Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO), the minister said, and added it would save Rs 12 billion for the provincial government.

He said the purchased wheat would be stored in warehouses to ensure transparency during the whole process.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency, highlighting ongoing efforts to digitize the administrative affairs of the food department to ensure accountability. Besides, he said, the cameras were also installed at wheat godowns to prevent malpractices.

Now, Zahir Shah said, the farmers themselves would bring their wheat to godowns and their commodity would be purchased.

The minister also inspected the newly established Food Street here on River Road.

During the inspection, the minister said the food street was established to ensure the supply of clean and quality food items to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Dera Ismail Khan Price Media All From Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

5 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

2 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

4 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

17 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

17 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

21 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan