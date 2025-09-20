Efforts Underway To Ensure Industrial, Economic Development Of Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 01:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Friday, stated that the government was striving to attract foreign investment to ensure industrial and economic development of the country.
The federal minister, while speaking to media after a meeting with the President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and leadership of business community here, said that the meeting was aimed at discussing the possibilities of creating a concordance between the modern education and traditional Madarsah education.
He stressed on the need of creating harmony between modern education and the Madarsah educational system to enable a vast segment of society to bolster the process of the economic development of the country.
Pakistan is bestowed with enormous mineral deposits and potential of progress and the incumbent government was trying hard to bring foreign direct investment in the country, he said and added that unified national stance and collective efforts were required to make this endeavor successful.
He was of the opinion that every political entity has its own ideology and the political ideology of an organization may differ from the other party but political differences could not be seen as enmity.
Terming national unity as the basis of the remarkable progress of China, he said that all the political parties of Pakistan have to create consensus on a unified development agenda of the country by setting aside their differences. All the stakeholders and schools of thought need to sit together for the integrity and progress of Pakistan, he maintained.
The entire world has observed a glaring example of national unity when recently India tried to impose a war on Pakistan and the whole nation stood united under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in Ma’arka Haq against the aggression of the enemy, he stated.
The image of the Pakistani nation has ameliorated following the recent development in the region and across the globe and we need to capitalize it for our development and progress, he stressed and hoped that the discussions held here will step ahead for the betterment of the country.
JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, speaking at the occasion termed the meeting with the business community as encouraging and underscored the importance of diversity in education. He said that Muslims need to focus on all disciplines of education along with religious education to cater to the evolving social requirements with expertise.
He stressed on the need of improvement in national economy, maintaining law and order, revival of confidence at all levels and forging unity among all the segments of society for peace, prosperity and solidarity of the nation and clearly stated that difference of opinion may prevail among different quarters but there will be no compromise on national integrity of Pakistan.
Referring to the historical display of unity in wake of recent Indian aggression and befitting response by our armed forces with wholehearted support of the nation, he suggested creation of an effective, strong and pro-active Islamic Block to resolve the issues being faced by Muslim Ummah across the globe.
He welcomed the mutual defense agreement inked by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and said that both the countries possessed the potential to lead the Muslim Ummah.
The world is rapidly transforming from a uni-polar to a multi-polar world as China has emerged as an economic power and economic power is returning to Asia, he observed and stressed the need of national unity to further the national narrative.
Recent Stories
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts underway to ensure industrial, economic development of Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh2 minutes ago
-
3-day book & literary exhibition kicks off in federal capital2 hours ago
-
3 killed in coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel2 hours ago
-
Firing, road accident leave one injured, one dead in Karachi2 hours ago
-
PM AJK terms Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact, a game-changer for regional security2 hours ago
-
Medical devices registration made transparent, fast: Mustafa Kamal2 hours ago
-
PTI should continue its participation in parliamentary standing committees: Senator Irfan Siddiqui2 hours ago
-
Two injured in firing incident in Tank2 hours ago
-
Seven injured in cylinder blast at Charsadda hotel2 hours ago
-
Siddiqui urges PTI to carry out democratic duty in Senate panels2 hours ago
-
Funeral prayer in absentia for Ghani Bhat offered in Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Nation needs unity and continuity to overcome challenges: Senator Afnan3 hours ago