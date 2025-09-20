Efforts underway to ensure industrial, economic development of Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Friday, stated that the government was striving to attract foreign investment to ensure industrial and economic development of the country.

The federal minister, while speaking to media after a meeting with the President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and leadership of business community here, said that the meeting was aimed at discussing the possibilities of creating a concordance between the modern education and traditional Madarsah education.

He stressed on the need of creating harmony between modern education and the Madarsah educational system to enable a vast segment of society to bolster the process of the economic development of the country.

Pakistan is bestowed with enormous mineral deposits and potential of progress and the incumbent government was trying hard to bring foreign direct investment in the country, he said and added that unified national stance and collective efforts were required to make this endeavor successful.

He was of the opinion that every political entity has its own ideology and the political ideology of an organization may differ from the other party but political differences could not be seen as enmity.

Terming national unity as the basis of the remarkable progress of China, he said that all the political parties of Pakistan have to create consensus on a unified development agenda of the country by setting aside their differences. All the stakeholders and schools of thought need to sit together for the integrity and progress of Pakistan, he maintained.

The entire world has observed a glaring example of national unity when recently India tried to impose a war on Pakistan and the whole nation stood united under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in Ma’arka Haq against the aggression of the enemy, he stated.

The image of the Pakistani nation has ameliorated following the recent development in the region and across the globe and we need to capitalize it for our development and progress, he stressed and hoped that the discussions held here will step ahead for the betterment of the country.

JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, speaking at the occasion termed the meeting with the business community as encouraging and underscored the importance of diversity in education. He said that Muslims need to focus on all disciplines of education along with religious education to cater to the evolving social requirements with expertise.

He stressed on the need of improvement in national economy, maintaining law and order, revival of confidence at all levels and forging unity among all the segments of society for peace, prosperity and solidarity of the nation and clearly stated that difference of opinion may prevail among different quarters but there will be no compromise on national integrity of Pakistan.

Referring to the historical display of unity in wake of recent Indian aggression and befitting response by our armed forces with wholehearted support of the nation, he suggested creation of an effective, strong and pro-active Islamic Block to resolve the issues being faced by Muslim Ummah across the globe.

He welcomed the mutual defense agreement inked by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and said that both the countries possessed the potential to lead the Muslim Ummah.

The world is rapidly transforming from a uni-polar to a multi-polar world as China has emerged as an economic power and economic power is returning to Asia, he observed and stressed the need of national unity to further the national narrative.