Efforts underway to provide facilities to people in remote areas: Naseebullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide facilities to people in remote areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide facilities to people in remote areas.

He was addressing at the ceremony of joining of Mir Timur Khan Marree, Malik Lal Jan Shahija, Malik Shahjahan Nahar, Dr Azam Sherani, Ali Nawaz Marree and Jamal Khan Marree in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party along with other people present on the occasion.

Naseebullah Marree said that it was provincial government's first priority to solve the problems of the masses.

The present government and district administration are using all available resources to address the problems faced by the people of the constituency, he added.

The minister said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kohlu would be made a model city.

He said the provincial government was taking steps to provide employment to the unemployed youth on merit in order to remove backwardness in the areas.

Tribal leaders Mir Ejaz Marree, Mir Dost Ali Marree, Haji Abdul Rehman Marree, PTI District President Mir Israr Zeb Marree, General Secretary Muhammad Noor Marree and many other party workers and officials were present on the occasion.