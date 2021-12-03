UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Provide Facilities To People In Remote Areas: Naseebullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:28 PM

Efforts underway to provide facilities to people in remote areas: Naseebullah

Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide facilities to people in remote areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide facilities to people in remote areas.

He was addressing at the ceremony of joining of Mir Timur Khan Marree, Malik Lal Jan Shahija, Malik Shahjahan Nahar, Dr Azam Sherani, Ali Nawaz Marree and Jamal Khan Marree in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party along with other people present on the occasion.

Naseebullah Marree said that it was provincial government's first priority to solve the problems of the masses.

The present government and district administration are using all available resources to address the problems faced by the people of the constituency, he added.

The minister said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kohlu would be made a model city.

He said the provincial government was taking steps to provide employment to the unemployed youth on merit in order to remove backwardness in the areas.

Tribal leaders Mir Ejaz Marree, Mir Dost Ali Marree, Haji Abdul Rehman Marree, PTI District President Mir Israr Zeb Marree, General Secretary Muhammad Noor Marree and many other party workers and officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Kohlu All Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Pope condemns 'slavery' and 'torture' in migrant c ..

Pope condemns 'slavery' and 'torture' in migrant camps

4 minutes ago
 Belgian zoo hippos test positive for Covid

Belgian zoo hippos test positive for Covid

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Leader Issues Decree Saying Women Are Not ..

Taliban Leader Issues Decree Saying Women Are Not Property

4 minutes ago
 Economy flourishing by each passing day: MNA

Economy flourishing by each passing day: MNA

8 minutes ago
 Dr Moeed meets Asset Issekeshiv; reviews bilateral ..

Dr Moeed meets Asset Issekeshiv; reviews bilateral ties amid detailed discussion ..

8 minutes ago
 IT Minister sees big potential in Karachi for IT

IT Minister sees big potential in Karachi for IT

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.